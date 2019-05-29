On matchday 4 of Roland Garros 2019, Stefanos Tsitsipas made an incredible comeback in his match against Hugo Delline. He picked a victory by in order to advance to the next round.

The match between Stefanos Tsistsipas and Hugo Dellien kickstarted with an intense first set. The duo was tied at 4-4 before Dellien went on to take the 2-win lead. The latter closed the first set with a win and was successful in mounting a little bit of pressure over Tsisitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas – The Heir – Roland Garros 2019

Despite being one set down, Tsitsipas fired back with more intensity in the second set. He quickly gained a 2-0 lead over Dellien which was then converted to a convenient 6-0 win.

By this point in the game, both players had won one set each. The result of the opening set appeared to have different effects on both the players. Dellien was evidently struggling to regain his momentum. On the other hand, Tsitsipas unleashed the beast that resides in him.

Following the second set, there was no looking back for the 20-year-old Greek player. Dellien managed to pick a 1-0 lead in the third set. He was quickly countered by Delline who got more aggressive in his approach. However, Tsitsipas relied on powerful forehand shots and won the third set by 6-3.

The duo then headed to the fourth set which proved to be the decider. Dellien won the first two games of the set before Tsitsipas could add a game win to his side of the scoreboard. After a gruelling back and forth, Tsitsipas finally took the lead at 6-5 and converted that into a well-fought victory.

It was a brilliant effort by Delline who almost took the match to the fifth set. However, Tsitsipas refused to submit and scripted an incredible comeback in one of the most thrilling matches of the day.

Result:

Stefanos Tisitsipas beats Delline Hugo by 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5