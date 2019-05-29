Day 4 of Roland Garros 2019 is packed with action as top-seeded players are set to compete in the Round of 64. Today, we will see the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas in their respective matches scheduled for the day.

The day will kick off with Tsitsipas taking on Hugo Dellien. The former has been in an incredible form since the past few months. He reached the semifinals of Australian open 2019 and Italian Open 2019 before being defeated by Rafael Nadal in both the tournaments.

World No. 6 Tsistsipas is now keen on getting his hands on the Roland Garros title this year. After easing past his opponent in Round 1, Tsitsipas will faceDellien at Court Simonne Mathieu. The latter is the first Bolivian to qualify for the Grand Slam in the last 30 years. He will look to bring his best to the court today.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is scheduled to face Yannick Maden. The duo will go toe-to-toe on clay which bears a long history of former’s dominance. Nadal is a clear favourite to win the match as he is expected to reach the final this year.

Maden is in for a tough challenge against World No. 2. Therefore, he will look to deliver his best performance in order to put up a challenge for Nadal who is ridiculously good on clay.

Philippe-Chatrier will see Roger Federer go up against Germany’s Oscar Otte. The former returned to Roland Garros after four years. World No. 2 is expected to meet Rafael Nadal in the semi-final and is the favourite to win this match.

When to watch?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Dellien will take place at Court Simonne Mathieu and will start at 5:00 PM SGT.

Yannick Maden vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Suzanne-Lenglen and will start at 6:15 PM SGT.

Oscar Otte vs Roger Federer will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 8:15 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

* matches can be delayed owing to the previous fixtures