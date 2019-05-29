LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 — Oscar Otte vs Roger Federer

On Matchday 4 of Roland Garros 2019, World No. 2 Roger Federer will take on Germany’s Oscar Otte. The duo will meet at Philippe-Chatrier to compete for a spot in Round of 64.

World No. 3 Roger Federer returned to Roland Garros after four years. He defeated Lorenzo Sonego by 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in Round 1. Federer is now looking to ease past Oscar Otte and book a spot for himself in the next round.

Despite the injury that forced him out of Italian Open earlier this month, Federer is now looking strong. He is expected to reach the semifinal and meet Rafael Nadal as the two favourites are bound to produce excellent matches. Despite the latter’s dominance on clay, Federer’s claim to the trophy cannot be nullified until the former champion is knocked out of the tournament.

Highlights – Lorenzo Sonego vs Roger Federer

Roger Federer was eliminated in the Australian open 2019 by Stefanos Tsistsipas in the Round of 16. The huge upset will now drive the Swiss player to fight his way to the semifinal by all means.

Federer is up against Oscar Otte who hails from Germany. The 25-year-old defeated Malek Jaziri in Roun1 after a well-fought match. Their encounter witnessed the play go up to four sets. However, he may not get as many chances in his match against Federer. Otte needs to ensure that he lands better returns in his upcoming encounter.

It is tough to locate Federer’s blind spot on the court if there is any. Additionally, Federer’s quest for the title cannot be hindered by tactics alone. His opponents need to be resilient in their efforts if they wish to survive against him.

Despite the fact that Federer is going in the match as the favourite, Otte has the potential of pulling off a major upset in the tournament provided he counters with improved returns.

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Oscar Otte vs Roger Federer.