Defending Champions Rafael Nadal will take on Yannick Maden on Day 4 of Roland Garros 2019. The former’s quest for his third consecutive French Open title will see its next challenge unfold at Suzanne-Lenglen.

It is almost certain that Rafael Nadal will find his way to the semi-final, as is expected from the tournament favourite. He eased past Yannick Hanfmann in Round 1 after defeating the latter in three straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-3).

Following an incredible game in the Round of 128, the ‘King of Clay’ now has his eyes set on his next opponent. Nadal is an excellent form and dominates clay like none other. So far, he has lifted the Roland Garros title 11 times which is the highest by any individual in the tournament’s history. Nadal is now keen on breaking the records he himself set amidst the pouring appreciation from the bystanders.

Nadal also compared his game against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic who he faced earlier in Australian Open 2019 final and lost. He will now look to find his way to the last two stages of the tournament where he is expected to meet Roger Federer and Djokovic respectively.

However, that will be decided in today’s match that will feature Germany’s Yannick Maden.

Maden also won his last match in three straight sets and defeated Belgian player Kimmer Coppejans. He may not be the biggest threat to Nadal but it will be unfair to rule out the possibility of him putting up a tough fight in front of Nadal.

Today, Roger Feder will also be in action as he takes on Germany’s Oscar Otte. With such engaging fixtures scheduled for the day, it is certain that Roland Garros will witness one of the most exciting match days today.

Will Rafael Nadal pick yet another easy win? Or will he be put to a tough challenge by Yannick Maden?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Yannick Maden vs Rafael Nadal.