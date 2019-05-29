LIVE: Roland Garros 2019 — Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Dellien

After a gruelling Round 1, Matchday 4 of Roland Garros 2019 will mark the beginning of Round 2. Stefanos Tsitsipas is all set to take on Hugo Dellien for a spot in the third round.

World. No. 6 Tsitsipas won against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer in Round 1 after the scoreboard read 6-2, 6-2, 6(7)-6(4) in his favour. He put up a strong game in the match and won in a convincing manner.

The 20-year-old Greek player will now meet Hugo Dellien Court Simonne Mathieu in the Round of 64. Tsitsipas is one of the favourites in the tournament and is expected to reach semi-finals. He also has the potential of upsetting star players owing to his resilient form. Even in his Roland Garros opener, Tsitsipas displayed a dominant performance that has the calibre of taking him to the final.

Tsistsipas is expected to meet defending champion Rafael Nadal as the two share an interesting history. Nadal beat Tsitsipas in two consecutive semifinals — Australian Open 2019 and Italian Open 2019.

However, Tsistsipas is keen on seeking his revenge in the 123rd edition of Roland Garros. He even said that he has practised on clay more than Nadal.

“I practised since the age of 6 up to the age of 14 on clay all my life. Probably more than Rafael Nadal. Not that I’m close to what he has achieved, but you get the idea. I have been playing there my entire life before I moved to the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy where actually I combined hard and clay together”, said Stefanos Tsitsipas in a press conference.

Having said that, his upcoming match may not be as easy as it looks.

His opponent Hugo Dellien is set in his ways on clay. He is currently ranked at No. 86 in ATP Men’s Singles rankings. The 25-year-old Bolivian player has no wins registered to his name in Grand Slam event. But he will try to change that this year.

In Round 1, Dellien defeated India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in three straight sets (6-1, 6-3, 6-1). He eased past his first challenge but can he use that momentum to upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in today’s match?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Dellien.