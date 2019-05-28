On Matchday 3 of Rolan Garros 2019, the world witnessed Naomi Osaka make an incredible comeback from one set down to win the match in an incredible fashion. The world’s best player at the moment justified her position with a brilliant win over Anna Karolína Schmiedlová.

After a long delay, the match finally kickstarted at Philippe-Chartier. World No. 1 Naomi Osaka won the first point and was looking keen on taking a lead in the set. However, she struggles with her forehand shots which saw Schmiedlová win the first game. She quickly followed it with five more wins and closed the set at 6-0 in her favour.

The second set saw Osaka coming back in the game a little stronger. She won a 3-0 lead in the set before the match was interrupted by rain. After a quick break, the match resumed and Osaka again found it difficult to make accurate returns. As a result, Schmiedlová quickly won a game and closed in on the lead.

While there were numerous good serves, Osaka was seen struggling with her forehand once again in the second set. She also lacked concentration which benefitted her opponent. A lack of aggression had put Naomi Osaka in a risky state. Schmiedlová quickly brought the score to 3-3 in the second set.

Osaka and Schmiedlová were again tied at 4-4 but the latter won the game after picking an advantage in the breakpoint. However, Osaka was quick to bring the score back to tie at 5-5. At this point, Osaka’s game had improved significantly.

Naomi Osaka was brilliant at serves but her inaccurate returns saw Schmiedlová close the set at 6-5 in her favour, yet again. The former than took a more aggressive approach and turned around the match in the tie break.

The duo then proceeded to the third set where Osaka won an easy 4-1 lead. There was no turning back for the 21-year-old Japanese player after that. She won the third set 6-1 to bag a spot in Round 2,

Result: Naomi Osaka wins by 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 against