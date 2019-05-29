Roland Garros 2019: Defending Champion Simona Halep’s outstanding win takes her to Round 2

Following Naomi Osaka’s thrilling victory at Philippe-Chatrier, defending champion Simona Halep won against Ajla Tomljanović on Matchday 3 in a gripping encounter. The former World No. 1 fought for her sport in the second round in an equally — if not more — engaging encounter as compared to Osaka-Schmiedlová match.

Simona Halep recalls Roland Garros 2018 triumph

Simona Halep was quick to win the first three games in the opening set. She set a dominating tone and created a lot of pressure on her opponent, Ajla Tomljanovic. The latter then won two quick games but Halep was successful in extending her lead by that time.

World No. 3 then closed the opening set at 6-2 in her favour while Tomljanovic struggled to find ways to return the incoming shots.

Halep displayed incredible strength in the game as she consistently elevated the ball high above the net. At the same time, she was careful with the directions of her returns. Halep also displayed excellent backhand play throughout the match.

However, in the second set, Tomljanovic became more aggressive and took her game to a different level. She was quick in winning a 3-1 lead over Halep. Tomljanovic used powerful shots and placed them strategically in her opponent’s end of the court. She also used her height to land overhead shots which were unanswerable by Halep.

In the end, Tomljanovic was successful in winning the second set by 3-6. As she took the match to the third set, the spectators moved to the edge of their seats while anticipating a possible upset.

In the third set, Simona Halep restored the dominance which she posed during the first set. She went on to pick a convenient win in the final set and secure a spot for herself in the second round.

Result: Simona Halep beats Ajla Tomljanovic by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1