[WATCH] Roland Garros 2019: Novak Djokovic expects ‘Big Bill’ after gym damage

Novak Djokovic eased past Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of Roland Garros 2019. But the former champion is now expecting a huge bill after accidentally causing damage in the Roland Garros gym.

Before his brilliant performance on the court on Day 2 of Roland Garros, Djokovic took to the gym. However, the Serbian fell victim to a small accident that left a little damage to the gym floor.

Noval Djokovic was warming up in the gym before his practise match in the last week. During that session, the World No. 1 used a medicine ball which he accidentally slammed on the floor. The ball hit the ground pretty hard, leaving a dent on the wooden floor. He then took to Instagram where he asked for forgiveness. He also stated that he will leave Paris until the investigations are over.

“Today warming up in the gym before my practice I used a medicine ball by slamming it on the floor pretty hard. As a result, I wrecked a wooden floor. @rolandgarros please forgive me. Or actually, I will pay my dues.

Just fyi I left Paris for several days until the investigation is completed.. my participation at RG is maybe under review?”, read the Instagram post made by Novak Djokovic.

Fast forward to Day 2, Djokovic was attending the press conference after picking a dominant 6-4 6-2 6-2 win against Hurkacz. In the press conference, he was asked about the incident as Djokovic couldn’t hold himself back from joking about the situation.

Expecting his bill to reach him soon, Novak Djokovic jokingly said, “I probably will [be billed]. I have not received it yet, at least it hasn’t come to my attention, but I’m expecting a bill. The damage was pretty big, I must say. You know, huge muscles that I possess, it’s kind of expected I make the big hole like that.”

“I was just doing my pre-training session warm-up routine, and I took the medicine ball and I just swing with the ball quite hard in front of me, kind of to warm up [the] upper body, and after a second throw, I heard a crack. The wooden floor completely collapsed under [me]. They fixed it in less than a day. Next day it wasn’t there. But the next day I was doing it on a concrete wall and concrete steps. I learned my lesson”, he further added.

Now that’s one way to handle an accident. The most important thing, however, remains Djokovic’s decision to be careful about the floors while using Medicine balls. Steady there, champ!