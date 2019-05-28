Following an action-packed Day 1 and Day 2, the third day of Roland Garros 2019 will feature the likes of Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep in the Round of 128.

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will look to win her third consecutive Grand Slam title. She lifted the U.S. Open 2018 and Australian Open 2019 titles with convincing wins over Serena Williams and Petra Kvitová respectively. She is also the only Asian to top the rankings in singles.

Simona Halep – Roland Garros Player Profile

She is up against Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová who is ranked at #90 in Singles. The duo will head for a battle at Philipe-Chatrier for a spot in the Round of 64.

Following that, former World No. 1 Simona Halep will take on Ajla Tomljanović at the same venue. Simona Halep is the defending Champion who will look to win her second consecutive title. She also reached the finals of Roland Garros in 2014 and 2017 and finished as the runner up.

Halep is up against Ajla Tomljanović who is ranked at No. 47. The former won the previous and the only encounter between the duo. Tomljanović’s most successful run in Roland Garros history was back in 2014 when she reached the Round of 16.

Both Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep will kickstart their Roland Garros 2019 campaign as tournament favourites.

