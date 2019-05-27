In the 123rd edition of Roland Garros, ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal is set to begin his quest for his 12th title in the tournament. He will face Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 128.

In one of the most awaited matchups scheduled for Day 2, Nadal is the clear favourite going to Philippe-Chatrier. The Spaniard is currently ranked at No. 2 in the ATP Men’s Singles Rankings.

The 17 time Grand Slam winner was vocal about his excitement ahead of the tournament. “I’m going to repeat my normal routines. For sure I can’t wait to be there and have the feeling, see the stadium, watch all the new great things that Roland Garros is doing”, Rafael Nadal was quoted saying.

His opponent for today’s match is the 27-year-old German professional Hanfmann who is in awe of the 11-time Roland Garros Champion. I’ll know a lot about him and maybe he doesn’t know as much about me. I’ve been playing well. I’ve got a big game. So if my serve and return worked I can definitely do a lot of damage”, said Hanfmann.



It is evident that Hanfmann has a lot to study about his opponent. However, he turned professional only four years ago which allows him to keep a surprise element hidden in his arsenal.

Although the stacks are against Hanfmann, he will try his best to upset the World No. 2. Do you think he will be successful in his quest or will Nadal end the match with his signature celebration?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal