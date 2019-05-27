World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to begin his Roland Garros 2019 campaign today. He will face Polish Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz at Philippe-Chatrier in his opening match of the tournament.

Djokovic’ run in the 2019 Roland Garros has the potential of creating history. If he is successful in getting his hands on the title in the 123rd edition of Roland Garros, he will be the title holders of all four Grand Slams at the same time.

Djokovic’s last and only win in Roland Garros was back in 2016. His main rival in the ongoing Grand Slam event is Rafael Nadal who walked home with the title in the last two years. Having said that, Djokovic is in an excellent form and defeated Nadal comfortably in the final of Australian Open earlier this year.

As one of the favourites to win Roland Garros this year, Novak Djokovic is excited and confident of his game. The Serbian quoted saying, “I am sure I am not the only one but for me, there is an extra incentive to win at Roland Garros for the opportunity to hold all the Slams. It is something that I have done three years ago and it is enough reason to believe I can do it again.”

“I have always loved playing at Roland Garros and in the last four or five years, I have received a lot of support from the French crowd and the international crowd. Because of that support, I also managed to win this title in 2016”, he added.

His opponent, Hubert Hurkacz, is ranked at No. 44 and will take on Djokovic in the Round of 128. It will be difficult for the 22-year-old to face World No. 1 in the opener. It is evident that the latter will be the favourite for winning this match.

However, it will be unfair to rule out all possibilities of the young Polish player upsetting Djokovic in the opener. After all, Tennis has never been certain. Having said that, the match will not be a moonwalk for Hurkacz either. He will have to focus on returns and capitalise on strong serves if he wishes to compete against Djokovic in today’s match.

Who do you think will walk out as the winner today?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz