World No.3 Roger Federer is set to return to Roland Garros after four years. He will face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 128 at the Philippe-Chatrier.

Following his leg injury, which forced Federer to withdraw from the Italian Open, he is once again set to begin his another Grand Slam campaign on clay.

“I feel like I’m playing good tennis, but is it enough or is it enough against the absolute top guys when it really comes to the crunch?”, asked the former Champion — a question that resonated with Tennis fans worldwide.

He further added, “I’m not sure if it’s in my racquet, you know. But I hope I can get myself in that position deep down in the tournament against the top guys, you know. But first I need to get there and I know that’s a challenge in itself. Yeah, it’s definitely going to be an exciting tournament mentally to go through.”

Federer’s opponent, Lorenzo Sonego, is ranked at No. 73 in Men’s Singles ATP ranking. His last appearance was at Australian Open 2019 where he was knocked out in the third qualifying round. So far, Sonego has won only one game against a player who is ranked in the Top 20.

Going into this match, Roger Federer is the clear favourite for the win. The question remains, can Sonego find a way to pose a serious challenge for Federer?