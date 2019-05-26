Roland Garros 2019 kickstarts today at the Philippe-Chatrier with the 6th ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas going up against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer in the Round of 128.

Tsitsipas, the 20-year-old Greek Tennis player, has been in an incredible form since the Australian Open — back in January. He reached the semifinal in the Grand Slam and also upset Roger Federer before being knocked out by Rafel Nadal. Despite his exit from the tournament, Tsitsipas jumped to the 12th rank and he has not looked back ever since.

Coming to Roland Garros 2019, Tsitsipas is banking on his successful runs in Open 13, Dubai Tennis Championship and Madrid Open during which he suffered losses only against the top-seeded players — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He will look to replicate that play in his upcoming Roland Garros match against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer is ranked at No. 110 in Men’s Singles ATP Rankings.

Marterer has a rather good run at Roland Garros 2018 in which he fought his way to the fourth round before being eliminated by Rafael Nadal.

Thus, it is evident that Tsitsipas is the clear favourite going into this match. Can the young Greek player continue his victorious runs or will Marterer pull off an upset and knockout World No. 6?

Follow us for the Live updates as we cover the actions that will unfold at the Philippe-Chatrier.