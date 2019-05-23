Roland Garros 2019 News: Arena’s brand new environment-friendly look unveiled

Roland Garros has unveiled a new look ahead of the 2019 edition of the tournament. After several years of legal battles and continuous ultimatums to quit the historic home, the Grand Slam has finally revealed a brand new environment-friendly mien.

For several years, Roland Garros was failing to keep pace with the modernisation introduced in the other Grand Slams. However, this year the tournament is set to unfold in fresh settings.

In 2018, Court Philippe Chatrier was destroyed soon after the conclusion of Roland Garros. The previous 15,000-seater arena has now been expanded in its size. In addition, the green plastic chairs have also been replaced by new wooden chairs.

There is also a 3,700-tonne superstructure unveiled as an ode to the world famous Eiffel Tower. The retractable roofs, which have been one of the major concerns for the tournament, will be introduced next year.

Roland Garros 2019 will also witness the debut of Court Simonne-Mathieu. It is a 5000-seater arena built in honour of former French Open Champion, Simonne Mathieu. She was the first Tennis player from France. She also headed the Corps Féminin Françai which was the women’s branch of the Free French Forces during World War II.

Despite all the changes, the infamous clay on the court is intact. In honour of one of France’s greatest tennis icons, a three-time winner in Paris during the 1920s, Roland Garros, the clay remains untouched.

Gilles Jourdan, the head of the project, went on to address the approach they had during the construction. “We protected it, we put a concrete slab on it all the winter during the work.

“But the sweat of Mr Lacoste is still there”, he added.

The cost of the entire project is estimated at 350 million euros. This newly reconstructed arena will play host to the Roland Garros 2019 matches starting next week.