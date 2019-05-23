Roland Garros 2019 News: Roger Federer reveals when he plans on retiring

Tennis legend Roger Federer has found himself surrounded by retirement speculations for quite some time now. The 27-year-old player is all set to return to Roland Garros after four years. Federer finally addressed the topic and revealed when he plans on retiring.

In 2019, Federer will compete in the Roland Garros after four years. This will also be his attempt to lift his second French Grand Slam Title. However, his return has been clouded with the news about his possible retirement. It is being widely reported that Federer will play on clay for the last time this year.

In an interview with Gerry Weber Open, Federer addressed his retirement speculations and revealed his plans. He said, “I do not think about a specific time. There is a lot of speculation on this subject, but that’s not true.” Federer then went on to imply that he will continue playing Tennis as long as he and his family are happy about it.

“The Gerry Weber Open stands for a great history in tennis. I have often said in recent years that I do not know how to make the tournament even better. Well, I will definitely help wherever I can. On this occasion, I want to remember my ‘Lifetime Contract’, which ensures that I’ll always play in Halle this tournament week”, he added.

Roger Federer will be making his 17th appearance at Gerry Weber Open in the buildup week to the Wimbledon. Fortunately for fans worldwide. it looks like Federer is not bidding farewell to the sport anytime soon.