Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will take on Ajla Tomljanović to kickstart her Roland Garros 2019 campaign. The duo will meet at Philippe-Chatrier to battle it out for a spot in the Round of 64.

On Matchday 3, Simona Halep will walk into this match as the defending champion. She lifted the Roland Garros title in 2018 after her fourth final in a Grand Slam event. She also finished the 2014 and 2017 edition of the said tournament as the runner-up.

Admitting the fact that she is not under the same kind of pressure anymore, Halep said, “It’s much better and much easier because I have the title already.”

‘I feel good’ – Simona Halep on defending her French Open title

Her opponent, Ajla Tomljanović, is raked at No. 47 in the Women’s Singles rankings. So far, she has won 10 matches in Grand Slams and has lost 18. In Roland Garros, her records suggest an equal win to loss ratio with 4 wins and defeats respectively. Her best Grand Slam run saw her reach the round of 16 in Roland Garros five years ago.

The duo has only met once before and Simona Halep walked out with the win. Will she be successful in replicating the result or can she face an upset at the hands of Ajla Tomljanović. Despite being one of the top favourites for the tournament win, Halep will ace a strong competition in her upcoming match. Who are you rooting for?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Simona Halep vs Ajla Tomljanović.