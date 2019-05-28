Naomi Osaka will begin her quest for the third Grand Slam title against Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in Roland Garros at 2019. The duo will go head to head for a spot in the round of 64.

Osaka, who won the U.S. Open 2018 against her idol Serena Williams and 2019 Australian Open, is ranked No. 1 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The 21-year-old is the first Asian Tennis player to hold the top ranking in singles.

Owing to the incredible form that Osaka has displayed over the course of the last few months, she is the clear favourite for the Roland Garros title this year. She is expected to pick a convincing win in her match against Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová.

Naomi Osaka – Roland Garros Player Profile

A.K. Schmiedlová is currently ranked at No. 90 in the Singles. She has won eight matches in the Grand Slams so far while losing 20. In 2014, she managed to reach the round of 32 in Roland Garros which is also her best run in the tournament’s history.

The Slovakian has to work extremely well with her foot and backhand if she wishes to put up competition against Osaka in their upcoming match. After all, it will not a cakewalk to upset World No. 1 in a Grand Slam.

Osaka, on the other hand, is going into this match as the favourite to win. However, we are yet to see how she manages to keep up her game on clay.

Will Naomi Osaka end the match with her signature victory celebration or can Anna Karolína Schmiedlová pull off a surprise win today at Philippe-Chatrier?

Follow us for the Live Updates as the action unfolds in Naomi Osaka vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová.