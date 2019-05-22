Roland Garros 2019: French Open Director says Nick Kyrgios will be punished in a ‘hard way’

The past few weeks have seen Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios surrounded in several controversies. One of them included him throwing a chair on the court during at the Italian Open. The Roland Garros tournament director Guy Forget addressed the situation and believes that the player will be ‘punished in a hard way’.

In an interview with Europe 1, the French Open chief addressed the possible consequences of Nick Kyrgios’ actions and said, “I think he will be punished in a hard way.”

“I do not know what will happen to Kyrgios. He is very talented but when goes outside the way, sometimes he exaggerates”, he further added.

Nick Kyrgios slammed his racket and kicked a bottle before throwing a chair during his match against Casper Ruud. He was engaged in a verbal rant against the fans and proceeded to walk off after his conduct.

Soon after that, Kyrgios invited new controversy by slamming Roland Garros in an Instagram post. He went on to say that ‘French Open sucks’ as compared to Wimbledon.

As of Now, Kyrgios is expected to play in the Grand Slam. The comments made by the Roland Garros tournament director continues indicates that the punishment is about the misconduct during the Italian Open. However, no comments have been made by the authorities in response to the player’s Instagram post.

“The French Open sucks compared to this place. Absolutely sucks”, said the player in his viral video