Roland Garros 2019 found itself surrounded in controversies as soon as the qualifiers began. This time, however, it was Nick Kyrgios who took to Instagram and posted a rant on the ongoing tournament.

In a short video posted by Kyrgios on his Instagram account, he went on to say that French Open ‘sucks’ as compared to the Wimbledon. He was at the All England Club when the video went live on his social media account.

“This is the best tournament in the world… get rid of the clay, man. Who likes clay? The fact that I’m here right now and I have to go to Paris in a couple of days,” he said. “The French Open sucks compared to this place. Absolutely sucks”, said Nick Kyrgios in his viral video.

The Australian player revealed that he was there to practice with Andy Murray. Kyrgios is attempting at a comeback following an injury he sustained on his hip.

In the last few weeks, Nick Kyrgios found himself knee-deep in unpleasant scenarios one after another First, he went on to criticise Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a podcast. His opinions on his fellow comrades did not go down very well with the Tennis fans all over the world.

Following that, Kyrgios’ actions in the Italian Open invited more trouble for him. In his match against Casper Ruud, the Aussie player lost his temper and threw a chair in the court after smashing his racket and kicking a bottle. The crowd’s interference with the match.

However, his recent controversial comments on the Grand Slam have taken the Social Media world by storm. The Tennis fan base is of divided opinions. No tournament authorities have responded to his comments yet.