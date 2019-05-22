Roland Garros 2019: 5 players with the most number of titles (Women)

Roland Garros 2019 qualifiers are underway where 128 players are competing for a spot in the final round of 16. In the history of the French Grand Slam, several women stepped on the court and pioneered the rise of female Tennis players.

From consecutive title wins to incredibly engaging rivalries on the clay, women in Roland Garros have always delivered inspiring performances. Over the course of the last few decades, the world has witnessed several women raise the standards of Tennis in the ‘toughest’ Grand Slam of the year.

The Next Gen – Women – Roland Garros 2019

Here, we have compiled a list of all the players who achieved the most number of titles in each of the Women’s categories. Please note that these stats have been taken post-1967 in the Roland.

1. Most Women’s Singles Titles

Retired American Tennis player Chris Evert holds the record for winning the most number of Women’s Singles Titles in Rolan Garros. Between 1974 and 1986, the former World No. 1 went on to win 7 Singles titles. She dominated the clay court for twelve years.

Widely regarded as one of the best female Tennis players to have graced Roland Garros, Evert left an inspiring legacy behind. She is the only player in the history of professional Tennis to appear in 34 Grand Slam finals.

Also Read: Roland Garros 2019: 5 players with the most number of titles (Men)

2. Most Consecutive Women’s Singles Titles

This record is shared by Tennis Hall of Famer, Monica Seles and Belgium player Justine Henin. The former represented Yugoslavia and the United States during her professional career. She went on to win the Roland Garros Women’s Singles title for three consecutive years, 1990-1992.

Between 2005 and 2007, Justine Henin replicated the success and won the title for three consecutive years. Both these players made the record at a difference of little over a decade. And, it remains unbeaten.

3. Most Women’s Doubles Titles

With 7 Roland Garros Women’s Double’s Title, Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in this category. She played alongside three partners and was crowned the champion seven times in 11 years.

Navratilova won the 1975 Roland Garros with Chris Evert. In 1982, she played alongside Anne Smith and won the Women’s Doubles. Following that, she teamed up with Pam Shriver and enjoyed the most successful run in the competition. the duo went on to lift the trophy in 1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988. In 1986, she won the title with Andrea Temesvári. She is also the winner of most titles (11) in Women’s category, equalling Rafael Nadal’s record of most titles in the Men’s category. However, unlike Nadal, her trophies include 2 Singles, 7 Doubles, 2 Mixed Doubles Championships.

4. Most Consecutive Women’s Doubles Titles

Martina Navratilova also holds the record of winning the most number of consecutiveJean-Claude Barclay, titles in Roland Garros Women’s Doubles Titles. She remained unbeaten for five consecutive years. She played alongside Andrea Temesvári during her 1986 championship run whereas shared all the other four wins with Pam Shriver.

Navratilova shares this record with Beatriz “Gigi” Fernández who also won five consecutive titles between 1991 and 1995. She won her first trophy with Jana Novotná followed by four wins with Natasha Zvereva.

5. Most Mixed Doubles Titles – Women

Françoise Dürr holds the record for the most number of trophies in Roland Garros Mixed Doubles. She won the title three times with two different partners.

The retired French player won her first Roland Garros title in 1968, alongside Jean-Claude Barclay. Following that, the duo went on to lift the title in 1971 and 1973.

Also Read: French Open 2019 schedule: Complete guide to Grand Slam fixtures