Roland Garros 2019: 5 players with most number of titles (Men)

Roland Garros 2019 qualifiers commenced earlier this week. Over 128 players are in the process of battling it out for a spot in the Top 16. Amidst this vast pool of Tennis players, there are several returning legends who have registered multiple wins in the tournament’s history.

The Rolan Garros 2019 is the 123rd edition of the prestigious tournament. Ever since the open era, the Grand Slam event has witnessed several records made and shattered in the last century.

In all the events listed in the French Open, some players went on to win the Championship for a record number of times. In this list, we take a look at players who hold the record for the most number of wins in the men’s category, across all events. However, we will only be looking at the records that were established after 1967.

1. Most Men’s Singles Titles

In 2005, Rafael Nadal made his French Open debut. He defeated top-seeded Roger Federer in the semi-finals and advanced to the finals. The Spaniard then met Mariano Puerta in the final battle and picked an unbelievable victory. In the process, he became the second player in history to win the French Open in his first attempt. This was the beginning of Nadal’s reign on clay.

In the next 13 years, Nadal went on to lift the title for a total of 11 times. His sheer dominance in the French Open is established by the fact that no other player has touched the figure ten when it comes to their all-time wins in the Grand Slam. Not only Singles, but Nadal’s record 11-titles is also the highest number of Championships won by any player across all events featured in the tournament. Fortunately, this is not the only time when Nadal’s name appears on this list.

2. Most Consecutive Men’s Singles Titles

Yet another record registered by the ‘King of Clay’ is the most number of consecutive wins in Men’s Singles. After winning his title in 2010, Rafael Nadal went on to successfully defend his championship until 2014 French Open.

In 2010, Nadal became the first man to win majors on clay, grass, and hard courts in the same year. He became unbeatable in the next four years and was crowned as World No. 1 during the same. Irrespective of his performances in the rest of the Grand Slams, Nadal continues to dominate French Open in style. His is the legacy that remains synonymous to the prestigious tournament and his records are a celebration of the incredible matches he has played ever since his French Open debut.

3. Most Men’s Doubles Titles

With four wins each, this record is tied between two players. Former Canadian Tennis player, Daniel Nestor shares the most number of wins in Men’s Doubles with former Belarusian player, Max Mirnyi.

Nestor picked his first win in this category back in 2007, alongside partner Mark Knowles. In 2010, he once again got his hands on the trophy with his former World No. 1, Nenad Zimonjić. Mirnyi won his first Men’s Doubles title at French Open in 2005 and 2006 with Jonas Björkman.

Nestor and Mirnyi then aligned forces and went on to win their next two Championships together in 2011 and 2012.

4. Most Consecutive Men’s Doubles Titles

Daniel Nestor also holds the record for the most number of consecutive wins in Men’s Doubles title. He went on to win the champion three years in a row — 2010-2012. While he won the 2010 French Open with Nenad Zimonjić, he played alongside Max Mirnyi in his Championship run in the following years.

Overall, Nestor claimed 91 Men’s Doubles titles in his entire career He registered several records across different tournaments. However, his legacy in French Open remains unbeaten till date.

5. Most Mixed Doubles Titles – Men

Former Australian Tennis player, Lt. Kenneth Norman Fletcher and French International Jean-Claude Barclay share the record for winning the most number of Men’s Mixed Doubles Titles in the French Open History.

Fletcher won his first ever title in Roland Garros with Margaret Court in the year 1963. The duo then went on to successfully defend their title in 1964 and 1965.

Barclay, on the other hand, didn’t win his titles consecutively. He teamed up with Françoise Dür and won the tournament in 1968, 1971 and 1973.