Roland Garros 2019: 5 incredible records you should know about

Roland Garros, also known as the French Open, is one of the most prestigious Tennis events worldwide. The second Grand Slam event of the year is host to several Tennis records that will take you by surprise.

Did You Know – Roland Garros 2019

Owing to the fact that the court in this annual Tennis tournament is covered in clay, Roland Garros is widely regarded as the toughest Grand Slam. Despite the odds, some players went on to create incredible records in the long-standing history of the French Open.

5. Lowest Ranked Champion

Retired Brazilian Tennis player Gustavo Kuerten is the lowest ranked player who went on to win the Roland Garros title. In 1997, he was ranked 66 when he lifted the French Open title.

This win also paved a way for him to enter the Top 20 in the ATP rankings. An unexpected Grand Slam win followed by several mind-blowing achievements in Grand Slams saw Kuerten reach the top of the rankings within the next three years. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire from the sport after sustaining several injuries.

4. Most Aces hit in a match

Croatian player Ivo Karlović holds the record for hitting the most number of Aces in the French Grand Slam’s history. He achieved this feat by hitting 55 aces in his 2009 Roland Garros match against Lleyton Glynn Hewitt.

In fact, Ivo Karlović now holds the record for the most number of Aces in Tennis history. In 2015, he surpassed Goran Ivanišević and has recorded 13,060 aces in 662 matches, as of January 2019.

3. Youngest and Oldest players to win the title

Michael Te-Pei Chang is the youngest player to win a title in Men’s category of Roland Garros. He was 17 years 3 months old when he lifted the Single’s title in 1989. The oldest player to have won the Roland Garros championship is Andre Vacherot who 40 years 9 months old when he won the championship in 1941. Interestingly, that was Vacherot’s fourth and final trophy.

In the women’s category, Monica Seles holds the record for being the youngest winner. She lifted the Roland Garros Singles title at the age of 16 years. On the other hand, Zsuzsa Körmöczy is the oldest player to win become the French Grand Slam champion. She was 34 years old when she lifted the trophy in 1958.

2. Longest match

Retired French player Fabrice Vetea Santoro played the longest match in the Tennis history against his fellow countryman, Arnaud Clemen. Their match lasted for 6 hours 33 minutes.

In the end, the scoreboard read 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 16-14 a Santoro went on to pick the victory. Following that, he had an emotional celebration. He also commended the skills and endurance of his opponents.

Most number of title wins

The highest number of titles won by any player in Roland Garros history is 11. One player each from both Men’s and Women’s category has bagged 11 titles in multiple runs.

Rafael Nadal, aka ‘King of Clay’ won 11 Singles titles between 2005 and 2018. However, Tennis legend Martina Navratilova won record 11 titles almost a decade before Nadal. She picked 2 singles, 7 Doubles, 2 Mixed Doubles titles between 1974 and 1998.