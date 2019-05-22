The Roland Garros 2019 qualifiers commenced on May 20, 2019, and the last two days were jam-packed with action on the clay. A total of 128 players began to square off for a spot in the Top-16 of their respective categories. Here’s how the events panned out in the first two days of the ongoing qualifiers.

2019 Roland Garros Qualifiers (Day 1)

The first day of Roland Garros 2019 qualifiers witnessed the players battle it out in the men’s category. In the Round of 128, Dustin Brown and Emilio Gómez won their respective rounds in order to progress further in the tournament.

Chinese player Zhang Ze defeated Filip Horanský to qualify for the next round whereas Salvatore Caruso went on to win his match against Norbert Gombos and bagged his spot in the next round.

Elliot Benchetri picked a remarkable domestic win. He was quickly followed by the fellow French player, Sébastien Tatlot who also bagged a spot in the Round of 16. Bjorn Fratangelo managed to win on Day 1, he couldn’t gain the company of his fellow American player, Mitchell Krueger. The latter suffered a loss against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer.

2019 Roland Garros Qualifiers (Day 2)

Day 2 started with Daniel Galán picking a win over Argentina’s Carlos Berlocq. The latter won the first set but struggled to keep up the same in the rest of the match. Adrián Menéndez Maceiras defeated Australia’s Alex Bolt in order to move to the next round.

Following that, Mirza Bašić and Pedro Martínez defeated Japan’s Kaichi Uchida and Christopher Eubanks in their respective matches and will now advance to their next challenge.

Lucas Miedler picked an easy win over Evgeny Karlovskiy in two straight sets. Following that, Attila Balázs and Thiem de Bakker replicated Miedler’s victory in their respective matches and won comfortably against their opponents for the day. Japan’s Go Soeda also picked a fantastic 6-1, 6-2 win which successfully brought him to the next round of qualifiers.

In one of the very few matches that required the players to engage in the third set, French player Mathias Bourgue won in a thrilling encounter. Serbian player Nikola Milojević also picked a win in two straight sets during which he defeated Belarusian tennis player, Egor Gerasimov.

Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki suffered a loss against American player, Tennys Sandgren and was knocked out of the Grand Slam. Germany’s Mats Moraing also went on to register a brilliant win over Andrej Martin in order to move forward.

In the Women’s Singles Qualifiers, Aliona Bolsova was the first to pick a win and qualify for the next round.

Note: The results of the ongoing matches will be updated shortly.