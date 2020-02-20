Roger Federer to miss French Open after undergoing knee surgery

Twenty-time grand slam champion Roger Federer will not play at Roland Garros following knee surgery, but he declared “see you on the grass”.

Roger Federer will miss the French Open after undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday, the 20-time grand slam champion has confirmed.

The 20-time grand slam champion was due to play in his second tournament of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Federer, 38, revealed on Thursday that he has been troubled by an issue with his right knee and underwent an arthroscopic operation in his native Switzerland, which should enable him to make a full recovery.

The world number three will sit out the second major of the year at Roland Garros in May, but expects to be back for the grass-court season.

Federer posted on Twitter: “My right knee has been bothering me for a little while.

“I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

“As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support.

“I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!”

Federer hurt his groin during a run to the last four of the Australian Open, where he lost in straight sets to Djokovic – who went on to claim an 17th major title.

The Swiss great made it to the semi-finals of the French Open last year in his first appearance at the clay-court grand slam since 2015, but he will be a notable absentee in Paris this season.