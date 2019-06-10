Nadal opts against grass tournament before Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal believes he can mount a strong challenge for the title at Wimbledon without playing a tournament on grass beforehand.
Rafael Nadal will not play in a grass-court tournament before Wimbledon to ensure he is fully fit for the third grand slam of the year.
Nadal beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 to secure an astonishing 12th French Open title on Sunday.
The 18-time grand slam champion has not entered a grass-court event prior to Wimbledon since an appearance at Queen’s Club four years ago and the world number two will not be altering his schedule.
“I know I played a great event last year [at Wimbledon]. I have been able to be very close to win another title there.” said the 33-year-old Spaniard, a two-time champion at SW19.
“As everybody knows, I love to play on grass. And as everybody knows, I am not able to play so many weeks in a row like I did 10 years ago, eight years ago. So I have to do my schedule.
“The last two years that I played in Wimbledon, I felt close again. Even though I lost to Gilles Muller [in the fourth round] in 2017, I played great tennis there too. I was very close to being in the quarter-finals, and last year I was one point away from the final [when losing in the semis to Novak Djokovic].
“So I will not play before Wimbledon, of course. I felt competitive the last couple of years, so why do I need to change that? What gives me a better chance is being healthy more than playing a lot of matches before.”
Beauty shots by @OPPO : focus on #RG19 final and our 12-times champion @RafaelNadal ! pic.twitter.com/SwWo0aiypp
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2019
“After the first round in Barcelona, I was able to stay alone for a couple of hours in the [locker] room and think about it and think about what’s going on, what I need to do.” he said.
“And there had been a couple of issues that I had to decide. One possibility was to stop for a while and recover my body. And the other was [to] change drastically my attitude and my mentality to play the next couple of weeks.
“Thinking a lot, finally I think I was able to change and was able to fight back for every small improvement that I was able to make happen. And since that first match against [Leonardo] Mayer in Barcelona, I think the things have been improving every single day since today.
“I played not bad in Barcelona the next three rounds. I played better in Madrid, and I played much better in Rome, and here I played a great event.
“So of course these small things that I have been improving every single day and doing with the right attitude, doing with the right passion, that’s the only way for me to be back where I am today.
“Of course [to] have this trophy with me means a lot. But the personal satisfaction of changing the dynamic is the thing that I am more satisfied with.”