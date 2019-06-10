Rafael Nadal’s remarkable 24-0 record in French Open semis and finals

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the men to have been beaten most often by Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and final of the French Open.

Rafael Nadal’s win over Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s French Open final extended a remarkable record of his at Roland Garros.

Putting aside the momentous achievement of claiming a 12th Coupe des Mousquetaires, Nadal is now 24-0 in semi-finals and finals at the clay-court grand slam.

Following Nadal’s latest triumph on Court Philippe-Chatrier, we take a look at the men he has beaten at the business end of the tournament.

6 – Roger Federer (semi-finals 2005, 2019; final 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011)

5 – Novak Djokovic (semi-finals 2007, 2008, 2013; final 2012, 2014)

3 – Dominic Thiem (semi-finals 2017; final 2018, 2019)

2 – Andy Murray (semi-finals 2011, 2014), David Ferrer (semi-finals 2012; final 2013)

1 – Mariano Puerta (final 2005), Ivan Ljubicic (semi-final 2006), Jurgen Melzer (semi-final 2010), Robin Soderling (final 2010), Stan Wawrinka (final 2017), Juan Martin del Potro (semi-final 2018)