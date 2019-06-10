Real Madrid and Tiger Woods in awe of champion Nadal

Real Madrid and Tiger Woods were among those to applaud Rafael Nadal on securing his 12th French Open title on social media.

Rafael Nadal clinched his 12th French Open title on Sunday and messages of congratulations quickly poured in on social media.

The ‘King of Clay’ retained his Roland Garros title by overpowering Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 in a captivating final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Real Madrid, the football team Nadal supports, and Tiger Woods were among the stars to applaud the Spaniard on his record-breaking achievement.

We have rounded up the best Twitter posts and you can check them out below.