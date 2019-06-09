Halep, Stephens and more congratulate French Open champion Barty

Ashleigh Barty won her first major singles title at the French Open on Saturday and received congratulatory messages on social media.

Last year’s finalists Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens were among those to toast Barty’s achievement following her resounding 6-1 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday.

A number of her fellow Australians saluted her success at Roland Garros, with Nick Kyrgios mocking up an image of the 23-year-old holding the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen as a child.

We have rounded up the best social media reaction and you can check it out below.