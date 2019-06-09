Djokovic’s 26 consecutive grand slam wins after Thiem ends run

Dominic Thiem became the first person to beat Novak Djokovic at a grand slam in over a year. We look at who the Serbian beat on his run.

Novak Djokovic’s quest to hold all four majors for the second time in his career was brought to an end by Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic triumphed at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, before adding the Australian Open crown at the start of this season.

The Serbian was hoping to join Rod Laver as the only man in history to win four straight majors on two occasions, but Thiem defeated him 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 to secure the place opposite Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

We look at who Djokovic beat during a stunning 26-match winning run at the grand slams.

2018 Wimbledon

bt Tennys Sandgren 6-3 6-1 6-2

bt Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-2 6-3

bt Kyle Edmund [21] 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4

bt Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-2 6-2

bt Kei Nishikori [24] 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2

bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 10-8

bt Kevin Anderson [8] 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

2018 N. Djokovic is scribed once again on the #Wimbledon trophy

2018 US Open

bt Marton Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0

bt Tennys Sandgren 6-1 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-2

bt Richard Gasquet [26] 6-2 6-3 6-3

bt Joao Sousa 6-3 6-4 6-3

bt John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4

bt Kei Nishikori [21] 6-3 6-4 6-2

bt Juan Martin del Potro [3] 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

2019 Australian Open

bt Mitchell Krueger 6-3 6-2 6-2

bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-5 6-4

bt Denis Shapovalov [25] 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0

bt Daniil Medvedev [15] 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-3

bt Kei Nishikori [8] 6-1 4-1r

bt Lucas Pouille [28] 6-0 6-2 6-2

bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-3 6-2 6-3

2019 French Open

bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2

bt Henri Laaksonen 6-1 6-4 6-3

bt Salvatore Caruso 6-3 6-3 6-2

bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2

bt Alexander Zverev [5] 7-5 6-2 6-2