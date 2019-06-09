Djokovic’s 26 consecutive grand slam wins after Thiem ends run

Dominic Thiem became the first person to beat Novak Djokovic at a grand slam in over a year. We look at who the Serbian beat on his run.
Novak Djokovic’s quest to hold all four majors for the second time in his career was brought to an end by Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals on Saturday.
World number one Djokovic triumphed at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, before adding the Australian Open crown at the start of this season.
The Serbian was hoping to join Rod Laver as the only man in history to win four straight majors on two occasions, but Thiem defeated him 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 to secure the place opposite Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.
We look at who Djokovic beat during a stunning 26-match winning run at the grand slams.
2018 Wimbledon
bt Tennys Sandgren 6-3 6-1 6-2
bt Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-2 6-3
bt Kyle Edmund [21] 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
bt Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-2 6-2
bt Kei Nishikori [24] 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2
bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 10-8
bt Kevin Anderson [8] 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3)
2011
2014
2015
2018
N. Djokovic is scribed once again on the #Wimbledon trophy pic.twitter.com/frH6rRvGVK
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018
2018 US Open
bt Marton Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0
bt Tennys Sandgren 6-1 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-2
bt Richard Gasquet [26] 6-2 6-3 6-3
bt Joao Sousa 6-3 6-4 6-3
bt John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4
bt Kei Nishikori [21] 6-3 6-4 6-2
bt Juan Martin del Potro [3] 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3
Forever our 2018 #USOpen champion… @DjokerNole ‘s name immortalized on the wall. (; Djokovic/IG) pic.twitter.com/M2wiOlwi3q
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 16, 2018
2019 Australian Open
bt Mitchell Krueger 6-3 6-2 6-2
bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-5 6-4
bt Denis Shapovalov [25] 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0
bt Daniil Medvedev [15] 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-3
bt Kei Nishikori [8] 6-1 4-1r
bt Lucas Pouille [28] 6-0 6-2 6-2
bt Rafael Nadal [2] 6-3 6-2 6-3
Wow guys we did it #TeamDjokovic #AusOpen #15 @vajdamarian @uli.physio @gebhardgritsch #miljan #ele #edo @jelenadjokovicndf There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude for this group of people – we couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of my surgery. And to all of my #NoleFam around the world that has shown unconditional support, I share this win, this trophy, and my with all of you. Very Blessed to have experienced these wonderful moments and spread love through tennis. Never. Stop. Believing.
A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on
2019 French Open
bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2
bt Henri Laaksonen 6-1 6-4 6-3
bt Salvatore Caruso 6-3 6-3 6-2
bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2
bt Alexander Zverev [5] 7-5 6-2 6-2