Brilliant Barty savours Paris perfection

Ashleigh Barty reflected on “a crazy couple of weeks” after the Australian was crowned French Open champion by beating Marketa Vondrousova.

Ashleigh Barty felt she played the “perfect match” against Marketa Vondrousova to win her first grand slam singles title at the French Open.

Barty capitalised on a nervy performance from the unseeded Czech teenager to win 6-1 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday.

The 23-year-old took just 70 minutes to become the first Australian since the great Margaret Court 46 years ago to be crowned champion at Roland Garros.

Barty, who won a doubles title at the US Open last year, felt her maiden major singles final could not have gone any better.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m a little speechless. It was incredible. I played pretty much the perfect match today. It’s just been a crazy couple of weeks,” said Barty, who will rise to second in the rankings.

“I was nervous. Marketa’s had an amazing season, she’s just starting her climb. She’s going to be in many more grand slam finals. It was really nice to play her today.

“It’s a special place for Australians. Obviously, Sam [Stosur] has been so close before and I’m just so proud, it’s really been an incredible few weeks.”

Barty’s triumph ended an eight-year wait for another major singles success for Australia, stretching back to Stosur’s 2011 US Open victory.