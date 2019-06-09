Ashleigh Barty ruthlessly brushed aside teenager Marketa Vondrousova to win the French Open in a one-sided final.

The magnitude of the occasion appeared to get to unseeded teenager Vondrousova in her first major final and the clinical Barty took advantage, breezing to a 6-1 6-3 victory.

Barty, playing her first grand slam singles final after a doubles triumph at the US Open last year, became the first Australian since Margaret Court 46 years ago to be crowned champion at Roland Garros.

Vondrousova, playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time, was brushed aside by a steely Barty, who took just 72 minutes to seal a victory that will move her up to a career-high second in the rankings.

The eighth seed dismantled 19-year-old after the start was delayed by an hour and a half due to the time it took Dominic Thiem to beat Novak Djokovic in the second men’s semi-final on the main show court.

Barty’s triumph came three years after resuming her tennis career following a 21-month hiatus, during which time she showcased her cricket skills for Brisbane Heat Women’s Big Bash League.