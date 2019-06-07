Vondrousova relishing Chatrier bow for French Open final

Surprise package Marketa Vondrousova plans to “relax” in the battle with fellow first-time major finalists Ashleigh Barty in Paris.

Marketa Vondrousova revealed she has never set foot on Court Philippe-Chatrier after beating Johanna Konta to reach the French Open final.

The unseeded 19-year-old battled back from behind in both sets on Friday to defeat Konta 7-5 7-6 (7-2) and become the first teenager to make a grand slam final since Caroline Wozniacki at the 2009 US Open.

Vondrousova will face Ashleigh Barty in a battle of two first-time grand slam finalists in Paris on Saturday.

The world number 38 from the Czech Republic plans to take in a hit on the main show court before the biggest match of her life, after her semi-final was staged on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

“I want to warm up there. I [have] never been there. I have never played there. It’s going to be something new. But I like those big courts. I’m just really looking forward.” said the youngster.

Vondrousova is enjoying an incredible ride that she never expected on the hallowed clay.

“It’s amazing. I never imagined this. It’s the best week of my life so far. I’m just very happy with everything. It’s an amazing thing.” she said.

Barty, a 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 winner against Amanda Anisimova on Friday, has beaten Vondrousova in both of their previous meetings and the surprise package knows she will be in for a tough challenge.

“I played her twice, I think once on grass and once on hard. We never play on clay, so it’s going to be something new.” said Vondrousova.

“Of course she’s top 10 now and she’s playing amazing tennis. She’s mixing it also like me, so I think it’s going to be an interesting match. It’s a final, and I’m just gonna focus and try to relax.”