Konta critical as French Open sexism row continues

Johanna Konta was critical of the scheduling of the women’s French Open semi-finals as a sexism row continued at Roland Garros.

Rain washed out play on Wednesday and meant the women’s last-four matches were pushed back in line with the men’s, for which separate tickets to Court Philippe-Chatrier had already been sold.

Ashleigh Barty’s 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 victory over Amanda Anisimova consequently took place on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Konta’s 7-5 7-6 (7-2) defeat to Marketa Vondrousova was on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

WTA CEO and chairman Steve Simon branded it “unfair and inappropriate”, while two-time major winner Amelie Mauresmo called it “a disgrace”.

Asked if she agreed with Mauresmo’s assessment, Konta said: “I know you guys want headlines on this and you want me to say something really juicy. I’m not oblivious to that.

“But I think more than anything, what is tiring and what is really unfortunate in this more than anything is that … female athletes have to sit in different positions and have to justify their scheduling or their involvement in an event or their salary or their opportunities.

“And I think to give time to that is even more of a sad situation than what we found ourselves in in terms of the scheduling. I don’t want to sit here and justify where I’m scheduled. That’s not my job.

“My job is to come here and entertain people, and I feel I did that. And I feel I gave people who paid tickets every opportunity to enjoy their French Open experience. And if the organisers do not feel that that is something that can be promoted and celebrated, then I think it’s the organisers you need to have a conversation with, not me, because I did my job and I did my job well.”

Tomorrow's scheduling of the women's semi finals @rolandgarros is a disgrace !

She added: “I think the way it looks probably speaks for itself more than anything.

“The court that we played on is a beautiful court, no doubt about it. I played my third round on there. So it’s nice to be on a nice court. However, I think the way it looks probably speaks for itself.”

On whether it felt like she was playing a grand slam semi-final, she said: “In terms of the surrounding and the occasion, probably not. But then obviously I’m aware in what match I’m playing and what round. But in terms of the match itself, probably.”