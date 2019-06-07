French Open diary: Djokovic snubs Tom Cruise, dogs on the metro

Tom Cruise will have to find options other than French Open semi-finalist Novak Djokovic if he wants to feature in a tennis film.

Novak Djokovic joined Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday, while in the women’s draw Amanda Anisimova caused an upset by eliminating defending champion Simona Halep.

With the matches that were held over from Wednesday due to bad weather finally completed, Omnisport’s man on the ground Tom Webber provides an update from his daily diary.

TOP SEED WOULDN’T PICK TOP GUN

Not at a single point has Djokovic’s hopes of holding all four majors for the second time in his career looked like Mission Impossible.

The Serbian has cruised through his opening five matches in Paris, defeating Hubert Hurkacz, Henri Laaksonen, Salvatore Caruso, Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev without dropping a set.

However, if a film were to be made about him, Tom Cruise would not be his pick for the leading role.

“I probably wouldn’t choose Tom if I had a choice, even though of course I respect him,” said Djokovic, who denied any aspirations to feature on the silver screen himself.

When the next reporter suggested the questions get back to tennis, the Serbian let out a sigh before assenting.

DOG DAYS

A metro ride to Roland Garros can be a pretty dull affair.

However, if a dog climbs aboard your carriage, as occurred for Omnisport’s reporter, the journey immediately becomes a lot better.

Rain the previous day led to a 24-hour paws in the schedule and tournament director Guy Forget being hounded by the media about contingency plans for the semi-finals.

However, seeing a pooch on the underground meant Thursday got off to a bright start, despite opting against leaning in for a groundstroke.

Today’s journey to Roland Garros was the best yet…#metrodog pic.twitter.com/78neHuPUiS — Tom Webber (@thwebber) June 6, 2019

It’s definitely not as bad as it sounds, though.

The legends matches have provided good entertainment for the public while they wait for the show courts to open.

John McEnroe was – as usual – playing up to the crowd during an enjoyable doubles match against Younes El Aynaoui and Cedric Pioline.

The American, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 1984, threw his racket in the air after lost points and playfully teased the crowd.

Reprimanding a screaming baby with a shout of “Silence, s’il vous plait!” drew laughs, as did belting out his famous phrase: “You cannot be serious!”

Fair to say John McEnroe wasn’t pleased that he and partner Michael Chang got caught out by deft volleys on two straight points. After picking his racket back up, he served out to love!#RolandGarros #RG19 pic.twitter.com/4UQrQNfxs6 — Tom Webber (@thwebber) June 6, 2019

The first eTennis tournament will take place at Roland Garros this year and the schedule was announced on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, the game played will be the Roland Garros edition of Tennis World Tour.

Among the 12 competitors aiming to reach Sunday’s final on the Bullring are Rogederer – see what he’s done there?

The winner of the tournament, which will be commentated on by Philippe Chatrier’s grandson Norman, will take home a cool €5,000.