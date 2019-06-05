French Open diary: Rain doesn’t dampen delight at Nadal-Federer showdown

Omnisport’s reporter in Paris provides an update from his daily diary after it was confirmed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet next.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer did not disappoint fans at the French Open as they won their quarter-final meetings on Tuesday.

The two icons of the modern era will battle it out for a place in the men’s singles final on Friday, while Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova will meet 24 hours earlier after their straight-sets triumphs over Sloane Stephens and Petra Martic respectively.

Omnisport’s man on the ground, Tom Webber, was at Roland Garros for all the action and provides another update from his daily diary.

PREPARATION IS KEY

Get to the grounds early enough and you could get a chance to watch your favourite superstar, a legend from past years or a future prodigy having a hit on one of the outside courts.

However, it’s not just players that put in the work during the morning hours.

The ballkids were out warming up en masse on Tuesday and, with the way they sprint across the clay and roll powerful passes along the floor to one another, it’s unsurprising they take their preparation seriously.

That and the fact a Roland Garros employee tells them to!

The ballkids are being put through their paces outside the show courts ahead of the quarter-finals. #RG19 pic.twitter.com/91qgWpnGe4 — Tom Webber (@thwebber) June 4, 2019

Omnisport’s reporter made a dash for the media centre after hearing a roll of thunder while sat on the roofless Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The rain mostly held off until that journey was complete, but then the heavens opened.

Fortunately the downpour did not last too long and the players were able to return after just over an hour, with Federer and Nadal quickly wrapping up their matches.

Yeah, stopping play seems like a good idea… #RG19 pic.twitter.com/VuSBYdSJVF — Tom Webber (@thwebber) June 4, 2019

If getting caught in the rain puts you off playing tennis, maybe having a go in virtual reality is for you.

A booth outside Court Philippe-Chatrier offers an opportunity to experience taking on a friend on Roland Garros’ main stage.

Not only did he impress on the court in his defeat against Federer, Wawrinka drew plenty of laughs as he fronted the media in good spirits.

When one reporter suggested he had a “year off” following his two knee surgeries in August 2017, the Swiss responded lightheartedly.

“Trust me, you don’t rest when you are injured. You don’t go on holiday by the beach and enjoy some caipirinha. You don’t do that,” laughed Wawrinka.

When the amount of times he has played Federer – the 37-year-old having taken a 23-3 record in their head to head – was then mentioned, he joked it was “too many times”.

Wawrinka intends to watch Federer take on Nadal if he gets the chance. His thoughts on the outcome?

“I cannot see the future, my friend,” he said, to chuckles across the interview room.