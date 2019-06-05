Happy, happy, happy! Konta beaming after breaking new ground at French Open

An outstanding performance from Johanna Konta saw her through to the French Open semi-finals, and she was a little lost for words.

Johanna Konta struggled to find the words to sum up her feelings after reaching the French Open semi-finals for the first time, eventually settling on “just happy”.

British star Konta matched her best performance at a grand slam when she reached the last four at Roland Garros on Tuesday with a stunning 6-1 6-4 defeat of last year’s beaten finalist Sloane Stephens.

The 28-year-old was in top form and wore a wide smile after sealing victory, which was reflected in the first answer of her post-match news conference as she sought to describe her emotions.

“I think happy, more than anything. I feel just really happy,” Konta said. “Yeah, happy, I think, is the main word, main feeling.

“I feel really pleased with just how I dealt with the conditions out there and just how I gave myself space to play. I thought I played the game, which I was just really pleased with. Just happy.”

Konta had never previously won in the main draw at the French Open, crashing out in the first round in each of the past four years.

The world number 26 is pleased to see her hard work pay off in 2019, although she was not interested in ranking this run against previous semi-finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“I wouldn’t say it means more. It’s slightly different,” she said. “It’s a different process getting here than when I got to the semi-final at Wimbledon or even when I got to the semi-final at Australia.

“I think it’s a slightly different process. But, more than anything, I am just really pleased with how I am just training and working every day on something that I enjoy and that I believe in.

“I think that’s probably the most satisfying feeling out of this whole thing right now.”

And opponent Stephens acknowledged there was little she could do against such an impressive Konta display.

“Yeah, obviously she played well. She was serving really well,” the American said. “There is not much you can do when someone is playing like that. She definitely played her game today.

“It just wasn’t meant to be. I didn’t get a chance to really get into the match, but sometimes that happens.”