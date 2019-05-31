Roland Garros 2019: David Goffin vs Rafael Nadal Live Steam, updates, when and where to watch

On Day 6 of Roland Garros 2019, defending champion Rafael Nadal will meet David Goffin in his Round 3 fixture. The duo will lock horns at Philippe-Chatrier to compete for a spot in the next round of the tournament.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has shown impeccable form in the tournament so far. The ‘King of Clay’ breezed past his opponents in the previous rounds. He defeated Yannick Hanfmann in the first Round in three straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-3).

Nadal then went on to face another German player, Yannick Maden who was also faced defeat at the hands of the former. The match ended with the scoreboard reading 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the Spaniard’s favour.

Rafael Nadal – Roland Garros Player Profile

As the tournament favourite, Nadal is expected to reach the final. However, David Goffin may pose a serious challenge in their upcoming battle.

Goffin also eased past his opponents in the previous round. His game has been fairly impressive in the tournament so far. The 28-year-old Belgian player is now expected to present a tougher challenge for Nadal in Round of 32.

In fact, Rafael Nadal himself believes that he is headed towards a major challenge in this match. He was quoted saying, “He (David Goffin) is a very complex player. He has all the shots. He’s a player who has an amazing career, and we practised a lot of times.

We know each other well. He’s an opponent that you need to play very well to have success against him. He is quick. He has very good angles. Gonna be, being honest, a big challenge to be in the third round. Here we are. I gonna try my best to be ready for it”, Nadal added.

When to watch?

David Goffin vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Philippe-Chatrier and will start at 8:20 PM SGT.

Where to Watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the Roland Garros 2019 action.

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports Select. You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.