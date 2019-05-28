Osaka bagelled in 20 minutes in Roland Garros opener

World number one Naomi Osaka’s quest for a third successive major at the French Open got off to a nightmare start.

Naomi Osaka made a dreadful start to her French Open campaign as the world number one was bagelled by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first set of her first-round match.

Osaka is looking to win her third consecutive grand slam having prevailed at the US Open and the Australian Open.

However, her first match at a grand slam as the world number one could hardly have got off to a worse start as Schmiedlova, ranked 89 places below her, wrapped up the opening set in 20 minutes.

Struggling to maintain any kind of consistent accuracy with her groundstrokes, Osaka won just nine points in the set and committed 13 unforced errors to Schmiedlova’s two as the Slovakian took a huge step towards the shock of the tournament so far.

Osaka responded superbly, racing into a 3-0 lead in the second set before the match was interrupted by rain.