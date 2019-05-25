Djokovic smashes Roland Garros floor with medicine ball

World number one Novak Djokovic begged for forgiveness from French Open organisers after damaging the gym floor at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic brought new meaning to the ‘Novak Slam’ by breaking the floor at Roland Garros with a medicine ball on Friday.

The world number one, chasing a fourth successive major title for the second time in his career, arrived at the French Open looking to do some damage on the court but started by dishing out punishment to the gym.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, posted a clip on his Twitter page that showed him laying cones around a sizeable dent in the floor.

“It’s under construction!” someone could be heard saying as Djokovic gave the camera an apologetic glance.

Today warming up in the gym before my practice I used a medicine ball by slamming it on the floor pretty hard. As a result, I wrecked a wooden floor. @rolandgarros please forgive me! pic.twitter.com/Cao8I0dopS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 24, 2019 Just fyi I left Paris for several days until the investigation is completed.. my participation at RG is maybe under review? — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 24, 2019

The Serbian will hope to display his power in more orthodox fashion when he starts his campaign against Hubert Hurkacz in the first round on Monday.