French Open 2019 schedule: Complete guide to Grand Slam fixtures

Following the ongoing qualifiers, French Open 2019 will kick start on Sunday. The first day of the tournament will witness two Men’s Singles and 2 Women’s Singles matches. Here is the complete French Open 2019 schedule.

Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, Court Simonne Mathieu and an outside count, Court A will play host to the games. Although we are yet to receive the final draw of names, an upcoming adventure on the clay is certain.

The second Grand Slam event of the year French Open 2019 is also the 123rd edition of the tournament. The fortnight-long tournament will see 128 players each, participate in Men’s and Women’s Singles draw.

Although the Australian Open and Wimbledon increased the number of women qualifiers up to 16 this year, the French Open will see only 12 women qualifiers. Interestingly, this is not the only difference in the tournament when compared to several changes embraced by other Grand Slams.

The French Open 2019 will also retain the advantage set in the final sets. The Australian Open and Wimbledon, on the other hand, now let tiebreaks decide the result in the final set.

The qualifiers will end this Friday, May 25. Here’s how the action will unfold during the second Grand Slam of the year.