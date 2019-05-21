French Open |

French Open 2019 schedule: Complete guide to Grand Slam fixtures

Following the ongoing qualifiers, French Open 2019 will kick start on Sunday. The first day of the tournament will witness two Men’s Singles and 2 Women’s Singles matches. Here is the complete French Open 2019 schedule. 

Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, Court Simonne Mathieu and an outside count, Court A will play host to the games. Although we are yet to receive the final draw of names, an upcoming adventure on the clay is certain.

The second Grand Slam event of the year French Open 2019 is also the 123rd edition of the tournament. The fortnight-long tournament will see 128 players each, participate in Men’s and Women’s Singles draw.

Although the Australian Open and Wimbledon increased the number of women qualifiers up to 16 this year, the French Open will see only 12 women qualifiers. Interestingly, this is not the only difference in the tournament when compared to several changes embraced by other Grand Slams.

The French Open 2019 will also retain the advantage set in the final sets. The Australian Open and Wimbledon, on the other hand, now let tiebreaks decide the result in the final set.

The qualifiers will end this Friday, May 25. Here’s how the action will unfold during the second Grand Slam of the year.

26/05/2019 Sunday First Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
27/05/2019 Monday First Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
28/05/2019 Tuesday First Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
29/05/2019 Wednesday Second Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
30/05/2019 Thusday Second Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
31/05/2019 Friday Third Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
01/06/2019 Saturday Third Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
02/06/2019 Sunday Fourth Round — TBD* 5:00 PM SGT
03/06/2019 Monday Fourth Round — TBD* 5:00 PM  SGT
04/06/2019 Tuesday Quarter Finals 5:00 PM SGT
05/06/2019 Wednesday Quarter Finals 6:00 PM SGT
06/06/2019 Thursday Women’s Semi-Finals 6:00 PM SGT
07/06/2019 Friday Men’s Semi-Finals 6:00 PM SGT
08/06/2019 Saturday Women’s Finals 6:00 PM SGT
09/06/2019 Sunday Men’s Finals 6:00 PM SGT

 

