Edmund stuns Dimitrov in Melbourne

Britain’s Kyle Edmund caused a big upset on Tuesday when he stunned third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open in four sets to reach the semi-final stage.

The unseeded 23-year-old Brit, who looked in charge throughout while serving 13 aces and hammering 46 winners, beat the Belgian 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 52 minutes on Rod Laver Arena and will be up against the winner of the Rafa Nadal and Marin Cilic match-up.

Edmund, the world number 49, becomes only the sixth British man to reach the last four at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Coming into the quarter-final clash, Edmund, who had hit more winners than any other player in the tournament, started off in perfect fashion with a break of serve.

But in the sixth game, some wayward forehands gave Dimitrov the break back to make it 3-3. But Dimitrov’s serve looked shaky and Edmund broke again to claim the opening set 6-4.

A service break in the second game of the next set was enough for Dimitrov to go on and claim it 6-3 and even things up with a set apiece.

To his credit, Edmund stamped his authority on the match by never letting up with his attacking, aggressive game and was rewarded with a service break in the eighth game to lead 5-3 and then served out the third set winning it 6-3 to be firmly in the driving seat.

In the fourth, things progressed on serve until Edmund broke in the fifth but lost his own serve a game later for the scores to be tied at 3-3.

But Edmund was not to be denied in his charge for a spot in the semis and claimed Dimitrov’s serve once again in the ninth game, then served out the set and match winning it 6-4.

