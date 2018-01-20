Halep survives scare to win epic encounter

Top seed Simona Halep survived a major scare to progress to the last 16 of the Australian Open after triumphing in an epic encounter against Lauren Davis.

In a marathon match that lasted three hours and 45 minutes, Halep eventually secured victory 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 against Davis after the world number 76 was desperately close to causing a major upset.

Halep served for the match on four occasions, before eventually closing out a final set that lasted more than two hours.

WHAT. A. MATCH. After 3 hours and 45 minutes, @simona_halep is able to finally see off @laurendavis93 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in an #AusOpen epic! pic.twitter.com/uUOd5mhezJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

But Davis also had her chances – failing to profit from a 0-40 position in the 22nd game of the third set, before Halep eventually managing to hold serve.

Davis – who twice received treatment for blisters – saved five break points in the 23rd game, but the end came when the American hit a forehand wide on Halep’s first match point.

‘I’m almost dead…my muscles are gone…I can’t feel my ankle’ ?@simona_halep talks through her epic comeback win over @laurendavis93.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/u54UyuSy7i — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

Meanwhile, former world number one Karolina Pliskova booked her place in the Australian Open fourth round for only the second time after beating Lucie Safarova.

It was a tight contest between the two Czech players, yet Pliskova’s serving ability ultimately proved to be telling in her 7-6, 6-5 triumph after sending in 11 aces.

After winning the first set tie break 8-6, Pliskova gained an invaluable break in the penultimate game of the second set to progress.

Earlier, US Open runner-up Madison Keys enjoyed a relatively straightforward passage into the fourth round after overcoming Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4.

The 17th seed had to endure a dose of the jitters at the death though after being forced to save three break points when she was serving for the match.

Keys went through after making her first match point count, when Romania’s Bogdan sent a backhand into the net.

The American will face number eight seed Caroline Garcia in the next round after she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

