‘No question’ over Williams’ Australian Open return

Serena Williams has completed all the formalities for making her return at the Australian Open, tournament organisers have confirmed.

Williams has always targeted January’s first major of 2018, in Melbourne, for her comeback after the birth of her daughter in September.

Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou sowed a seed of doubt over that return last week when he stressed that he would gauge the American’s physical condition before deciding whether she would compete in Australia.

Serena Williams’ 2017:

? Australian Open title

? Married

? Baby

? New Nike building named after her What a year. pic.twitter.com/j35AjXPkIK — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) December 7, 2017

But Williams’ name was on the Australian Open entry list on Wednesday and tournament director Craig Tiley has left no room for doubt over the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s participation.

“She has got her visa, she has entered, she’s practising, and she probably just needs a bit more space for a bigger entourage,” said Tiley.

“There is no question she will be ready in our view.”

Williams is the defending Australian Open champion, but she has not played competitively since last year’s tournament.