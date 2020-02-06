Djokovic’s ‘Big Three’ rival reveals he was hoping to see Thiem win in final at Australian Open 2020

World number two Rafael Nadal has revealed that he was rooting for Dominic Thiem to win in the final at the Australian Open 2020. The Austrian tennis star suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final at the first Grand Slam of the year against the current world number one Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Sunday.

The victory helped the Serbian tennis star reclaim the top spot in the ATP men’s singles ranking where he replaced the Spaniard who crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals against Thiem with the score of 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 and 7-6.

The 33-year-old, in response to a question as quoted by Tennis Head, admitted that he wanted to see the current world number four to lift the title in Melbourne but also conceded that Djokovic is currently ‘the best player in the world’.

“Obviously, yes [I would have preferred Thiem to ​​win],” said Nadal. “I’m not a hypocrite, right? It would have been better for me personally if Thiem won. But, to be honest, I slept exactly as well the last two days. In that regard it doesn’t matter if Dominic had won or if Novak (Djokovic) won. It is part of our sport. This tournament is particularly good for Novak. And right now he is, today, the best player in the world. This is what the numbers say. And the only thing that can be done is to congratulate him on another great success.”