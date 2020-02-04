Former Davis Cup winner opens up about Roger Federer’s chances of winning Grand Slam in future

Former Davis Cup winner Pat Cash has expressed his opinion that the Swiss star Roger Federer might still have one more glory coming his way later this year. The 38-year-old has not won a Grand Slam since 2018 Australian Open.

During the recently concluded Australian Open 2020, Federer faced a defeat in the last-four clash against eventual winner Novak Djokovic with the score of 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

However, the former world number one’s tournament had few ups and downs where he had to recover from near-defeat situations in third-round tie against Australia’s John Millman and quarterfinals clash against America’s Tennys Sandgren.

Cash, who has won a single Grand Slam in his career—Australian Open 1987—while talking to BBC Radio 5 as cited by Express, expressed his opinion that Federer might still have a chance of winning a Grand Slam at Wimbledon later this year.

“Federer has a chance – probably one more real chance – of getting one more title at Wimbledon,” he said. “I still think he is up there in the best players on grass. He’s still good enough. But the other couple of guys look like they are carrying on. Every tournament is different depending on lead-ups and injury. At this stage any little injury or setback is massive for the older guys.”