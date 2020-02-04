Former Wimbledon winner reveals which player can end Rafael Nadal’s dominance at French Open

Former world number four Pat Cash believes Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem can end current world number two Rafael Nadal’s dominance at the French Open. The 26-year-old suffered a narrow defeat in the final at the Australian Open 2020 against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Sunday.

Cash, who won the Wimbledon title back in 1987, while talking to BBC Radio 5 Live as cited by Express, suggested that the current world number four has what it takes to get the better of Nadal who is the most successful player in the history of the French Open with 12 titles under his belt.

“He [Thiem] is the obvious heir apparent to Rafa at Roland Garros,” said Cash. “He’s the only one who looks like he is able to stop him. I don’t think he is far from knocking off Rafa over five on [Court Philippe] Chatrier, which is Rafa’s home. No-one will beat Nadal there when he is in his top form but he’s not always going to be in top form.”

Thiem has an impressive record while playing at the Roland Garros where he has finished as a runner-up on each of the previous two occasions in 2018 and 2019. However, on both occasions, Thiem was defeated by the Spaniard.