Andy Murray’s ex-coach reveals what he should do to prepare for Wimbledon

Former world number one Andy Murray’s ex-coach has given him suggestions to use the clay court season to prepare for the Wimbledon later this year. The 32-year-old missed the Australian Open 2020 due to a hip injury and his return date is not confirmed.

Murray’s former coach Àlex Corretja, who himself was a runner-up at the French Open 1998 and 2001, while talking at Eurosport as cited by Sportsmole, suggested that the three-time Grand Slam winner should not skip the clay court season and instead should use it to prepare for the Wimbledon later this year.

“I really don’t know exactly how he feels now but clay, he should use it to get enough matches to be ready for grass,” said Corretja. “Because if he skips the clay-court season, there is going to be such a long gap before the grass. And grass is only three weeks, so it is difficult to get the feeling of so many matches. He needs to go thinking that those matches are the best preparation I could have to be ready for Wimbledon, and that’s the only thing he needs to know. The more matches he gets, the better, but he doesn’t need to get overcooked. He’s got experience and his body is suffering.”

Murray has an impressive record while playing at Wimbledon where he has won twice in his career—in 2013 and 2016.