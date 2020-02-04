Nick Kyrgios reveals plans after impressive Australian Open 2020

Nick Kyrgios has revealed his plans about what he is looking to achieve in the future after an impressive showing during the Australian Open 2020. The 24-year-old was eventually knocked out from the first Grand Slam of the year against then the world number one Rafael Nadal in the fourth-round epic encounter with the score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 and 7-6.

Following that performance, the Australian tennis star improved his ATP rankings immensely as he is now placed on the 20th spot with 1,690 ranking points.

While talking to the Triple M as cited by Tvnz, Kyrgios revealed that he is just looking to become a better human and believes that if he manages to achieve that, the success on the court will follow as well.

“Playing my tennis has never really been a problem, I just feel like I just have to sort a couple of things out off the court,” he said. “I guess the last couple of months is really, I’ve just gained a lot of perspective. It’s all been a big experience, obviously, with everything going on, but I just want to continue to go on the right path. I’ve got a couple of tournaments in the next month, so I’m just going to try to be better every day. I think if I get better as a human, I think the tennis will just follow, so I guess that showed in the Aussie summer.”