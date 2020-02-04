Novak Djokovic overtakes Rafael Nadal to become world no.1 after Australian Open 2020 triumph

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has overtaken Spaniard Rafael Nadal to become the world number one player in men’s tennis. The 32-year-old won the Australian Open 2020 title by beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Sunday.

It was Djokovic’s 17th Grand Slam and eighth Australian Open tile which leaves him just three-behind Swiss star Roger Federer who has won the most number (20) of Grand Slams in men’s singles tennis history in the Open Era.

Following the win on Sunday, Djokovic has also reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings by overtaking Nadal who faced exit from the Australian Open at the quarterfinal stage.

The recent ATP rankings which were updated on Monday, February 3, 2020, the Serbian tennis star is sitting pretty on the top of the table with 9,720 ranking points, 325 more than second-placed Nadal who has 9,395 ranking points.

Australian Open 2020 runner-up Thiem has improved his ranking as well after an impressive show during the first Grand slam of the year and is now placed on the fourth-spot with 7,045 ranking points, just 85-behind third-placed Federer.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has jumped six spots and is now placed on the 20th position with 1,690 ranking points.