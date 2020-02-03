Novak Djokovic opens up on altercation with umpire during Australian Open 2020 final

Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title by defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam. During the match, the 32-year-old was involved in an altercation with the umpire, where he even touched the official’s shoe.

Djokovic thanks umpire for not giving him a warning for touching a shoe

After the match, the 17-time Grand Slam champion was asked about the incident and whether he crossed the line by touching the umpire. In reply, Djokovic tried to downplay the incident by saying, ‘I didn’t know that’s completely forbidden’.

“For touching his shoe? I mean, I didn’t know that’s completely forbidden,” he said as per The Guardian.

“I thought it was a nice, really friendly touch. I wasn’t aggressive with him in terms of physical abuse. I just couldn’t believe that I got the time violation. It kind of disturbed me. That’s all there is to it.

“Verbally we did have some exchanges, but no insults because if I did insult him, I would get a warning. Right now that you tell me that, I want to thank him for not giving me a warning for touching him. That’s all I can say.”

“You made yourself famous, well done” Novak Djokovic is NOT happy with the umpire after the time violations! 😬#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/RHwzFPuCQ2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2020

BREAK AGAIN! PLOT TWIST! Novak Djokovic gets two time violations, a loss of serve and then gets broken! Dominic Thiem will serve for the second set at 5-4!#AusOpen #AO2020 #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/VBWDHTzCwV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2020

Djokovic believes that he shouldn’t have been given the second time violation and a loss of serve.

“The first one, fine, no problem,” he said. “The second one, it’s just not necessary under the circumstances for a experienced chair umpire.

“I thought probably he, in my opinion, could have reacted a little bit better in that situation. These kind of things in games switch the momentum of the match. It was a very important game.

“Obviously four-all, I broke his serve back, got myself back in the second set, then lost that game. He won the second set. That completely changed the momentum of the match.”

Novak Djokovic delighted to win the Australian Open for the eighth time